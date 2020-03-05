Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 have beaten the records of Salman khan's show Bigg Boss season 13 TRP with a huge margin. Will it continue the records or not it will be interesting to see.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 have beaten the records of Salman khan’s show Bigg Boss season 13 TRP with a huge margin. According to the records, the Bigg Boss season 13 began the first-week impressions were four thousand eight hundred fifty-nine and surprisingly Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 gained the impression of 8,392. It is clear that the figure is almost double of Bigg Boss 13. This report is made on the basis of BARC data which made the Rohit Shetty show the highest rating show. Whereas in the urban sections the data says something else. It gives the first rank to Sidharth Shukla, Salman’ Khan’s show and second place to Fear factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

It can’t be denied that Khatron Ke Khiladi has already ruled the hearts of the fans and now they are super excited to watch the upcoming episodes. The fans also started tweeting about their favorite contestants. Bigg Boss season is the daily dose for the contestants but ow they are happy with the Weekend doze. Rohit Shetty shows has known television stars who have been known for their fabulous performances. It includes Karan Veer, Dharmesh, Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka, Tejasvi Prakash and another television star.

The comic elements and of course Rohit Shetty’s charm make the show even more interesting and entertaining. On the other hand, Bigg Boss season 13 contestants are still getting the approach from the media house and they are not apart from the paparazzi’s eye. For more such details stay tuned to NewsX.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App