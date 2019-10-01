Rohit Shetty to begin Golmaal 5 after back to back cop film that is Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simba, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi. The director needs a break from the routine and wanted to do some light movie.

After a big hit of Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Ajay Devgn starrer Simba, Rohit Shetty wrapped up another cop film with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Well, Rohit Shetty is known for his action sequences and cop dramas but the franchise of Golmaal is something which earned most love from the audience. After back to back the cop drama, Rohit Shetty wanted to take a break with this regular routine.

It has been noted from the close source of Bollywood that after completion of Sooryavanshi he will take a break and will do some light film. Golmaal is one of the favorites comedy franchise for the audience from the box of Rohit Shetty hits. So it can be estimated that doing Golmaal after this would be a great choice. Golmaal has built up its own space among the audience and fans are eagerly waiting for the next sequel. This unsure news could increase their expectations and could also be a treat for all the movie lovers.

The song Aankh Marey from Simba touched the peak for audience love, the cast of Golmaal increased the expectation to part in theaters soon. The film Simba was highly appreciated by the audience and it was a sequel of Singham. All the parts of Singham were acknowledged and continuing the sequel pattern Golmaal is soon expected.

However, no such announcements were made from the side of makers, nothing has been revealed until now. Sooryavanshi is under post-production and after that only we can expect some confirmation. Back to back films on the same genre sometimes create an off mood of the audience so it prevents that Rohit Shetty can also choose Golmaal as his next venture. The actors those who hold the impact of the franchise of Golmaal are Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor.

