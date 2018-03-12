Ranveer Singh best known for his role as Alauddin Khilji from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is one of the top lists these days due to his power-packed performances and back to back hits has started shooting for his upcoming action drama Simmba. As per sources, director Rohit Shetty and co-producer Karan Johar are all set to cast Priya Prakash for a female lead role opposite Ranveer.

Priya is a die-heart fan of Ranveer Singh and undoubtedly would love to work with him as she has expressed interest in working with him in interviews. The Simmba co-producer, Karan Johar is also keen to work with the 18-year-old. The movie will hit the theatres on December 21 this year. “The girl’s role is not so big in the film. But Priya has become an overnight craze with the wink of an eye. Bollywood is interested in her. And who better equipped to consolidate Priya’s supremacy in the virtual world in the arena of cinema than Karan Johar,” a source is quoted saying.

The actor has recently completed the shooting of Gully Boy, the Indian Bollywood musical drama film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie starring Alia Bhat will release in 2019. The Bajirao Mastani actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of his upcoming movie with Rohit Shetty. Ranveer wrote, “With the Bossman @itsrohitshetty 😄#bigone #simmba.”

