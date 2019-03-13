Director Rohit Shetty is again up with a new idea to create a buzz. Recently, Rohit confirmed that after his film Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar, he will make a woman cop film. He revealed this news during a panel discussion at FCCI Frames 2019, Mumbai

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is among the most talented individuals of the industry who leaves no chance of astonishing fans with action and especially cars. The director is best known for his cop films after creating a buzz in the industry with movies like Singham with Akshay Kumar and Simmba with Ranveer Singh. All of these series impressed fans to the fullest and did wonders at the box office by crossing Rs 100 crore mark. Recently, the filmmaker revealed during a panel discussion at FCCI Frames 2019 that after doing Sooryavanshi with Superstar Akshay Kumar, he is planning to do a woman cop film. He also quoted that they have not planned it completely but will soon complete his Singham Universe with this film.

Further, the hardworking director revealed, his desire to make cop films. He said that after watching the series of Avengers, he decided to create his own universe. He said that though it is not possible in Hindi film industry to make a film with such superheroes because of lack of budget but a cop universe can be definitely be made. Talking about his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, the film’s posters were revealed sometime back and Rohit Shetty already introduced Akshay Kumar at the end of Simmba. Sooryavanshi is one of the highly anticipated films which will hit the theatres soon.

