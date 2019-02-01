Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is all over the media these days and might reunite with Akshay Kumar after their success in Padman for the upcoming Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. According to reports, Rohit met Sonam along with his team to discuss an upcoming project and if industry insiders are to be believed, then it was in all probabilities about Sooryavanshi.

Sonam Kapoor might reunite with Padman co-actor Akshay Kumar for Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited cop drama Sooryavanshi. Earlier there were reports that Pooja Hedge will be cast in the film followed by speculation of Katrina Kaif getting on-board. But according to latest media reports, the Neerja fame actor might prove all wrong and take the cake. Reports state that Rohit met Sonam along with his team to discuss an upcoming project and if industry insiders are to be believed, then it was in all probabilities about Sooryavanshi.

The fashion icon is all over the media these days. Sonam had a great run at the box office last year and is also all set and determined to make 2019 hers. Her latest release, Ek ladki ko Dekha toh Aisa laga with father Anil Kapoor has reached the theatres today. If the buzz is anything to go by, it will make new records as promised. The film also stars Rajkumar Rao, Juhi Chawla and is based on a refreshing love story that Bollywood and its viewers haven’t heard of.

Sooryavanshi might go on the floors from May- June this year and will be an action entertainer. It was also heard that there’s hardly any space for a heroine in Rohit Shetty’s films. That’s how most of Rohit’s films are designed except a few. The cop drama series have always had few minute roles for all the leading ladies and might be a similar case for Sooryavanshi as well.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More