Superstar frontman Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones has made a return after unfortunately undergoing heart surgery in April that halted the band’s tour and caused them to cancel a few of their concerts in North America.

After being away for 2 months, the singer made an amazing comeback at a sold-out Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago, posting a picture on Instagram and kickstarting their No Filter tour.

In the picture, the 75-year-old can be seen clad in a monochrome attire, clearly healthy and having the time of his life. Fans showered the singer with praise on social media after his brilliant performance at the concert.

The English band are reportedly back on track for their tour all across North America after the uneventful delay stemming from Jagger’s unfavourable health.

The No Filter tour began on September 9, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany and was scheduled to go on till June 29, 2019, in Oro-Medonte, Ontario, before dates for the North American tour were postponed. The tour is now scheduled to finish in August of 2019. The band will be playing a total of 17 concerts at 15 different venues, finally concluding in Miami.

The Rolling Stones, formed in 1962, are an English rock band comprising of frontman and songwriter Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood. The band has managed to release many timeless classics over their illustrious career and was touted as the ‘Greatest rock and roll band in the world’ during the British invasion wherein numerous British bands catapulted in popularity in the United States.

