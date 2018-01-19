Rolling stones lead singer Mick Jagger is currently exploring the vibrant sights and sounds of Rajasthan on a tuk tuk ride. Jagger shared the images from his Indian tour on his official Instagram account. In one of the images, Mick is seen having a fun time at the celestial Umaid Bhavan in Rajasthan. He also shared a collage of Rajasthan's traditional artwork, beautiful lanes and posed for a picture in front of a fort.

Known as the bad boy of the evergreen rock band, Mick shared a small video where he is heard complimenting a Rajasthani woman for her traditional attire. The woman, named Santosh, is unable to respond in English, but seems happy about being complimented for the many jewellery pieces she flaunts — heavy neckpieces, a traditional borla, bangles and a nath. Jagger’s video then takes viewers on a ride navigating the narrow lanes of a busy marketplace. He captioned the video as, “Getting around on a tuk tuk!”

Jagger’s career has spanned over five decades, and he has been described as “one of the most popular and influential frontmen in the history of rock & roll”. His distinctive voice and performances, along with Keith Richards’ guitar style has been the trademark of the Rolling Stones throughout the band’s career. In 1989, Jagger was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2004 into the UK Music Hall of Fame with the Rolling Stones. As member of the Stones, and as solo artist, he reached number one on the UK and US singles charts with 13 singles, the Top 10 with 32 singles and the Top 40 with 70 singles and in 2003, he was knighted for his services to popular music.