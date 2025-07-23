Home > Bollywood > Rolls-Royces Once Owned By Amitabh Bachchan And Aamir Khan Get Slapped With Rs 38 Lakh Fine- Here’s Why!

Two Rolls-Royces once owned by Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan face a Rs 38 lakh fine in Bengaluru. Current owner Yusuf Sharif, aka KGF Babu, failed to pay Karnataka road tax and transfer ownership, dragging the Bollywood stars’ names into an unexpected tax controversy.

Aamir Khan with Amitabh Bachchan
Aamir Khan with Amitabh Bachchan

Two ridiculously fancy Rolls-Royce cars—once owned by Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan—just landed smack in the middle of a tax mess in Bengaluru.

And honestly, the fallout’s got nothing to do with Bollywood glitz anymore. The real trouble is with the current owner, Yusuf Sharif, better known around town as ‘KGF Babu.’ 

RTO in Bengaluru slaps heavy fine on Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan-owned cars

The RTO in Bengaluru recently dropped a massive fine—Rs 38 lakh, no less—on these cars: a Phantom and a Ghost. Why? Because the road tax for Karnataka never got paid. The kicker? The cars are still on paper under Bachchan and Khan’s names, even though neither has seen those cars in years.

Here’s how it played out: Sharif, a real estate tycoon and politician with deep pockets (he once declared Rs 1,744 crore in assets during the 2021 elections), picked up these cars from the actors a while back.

But he never bothered with the boring paperwork: the ownership transfer. As far as the records go, the stars still own the cars. The RTO doesn’t care who’s behind the wheel—they just want their tax.

What exactly happened? 

According to the RTO folks, Bachchan’s old Phantom has been cruising around Bengaluru since 2021, and Aamir Khan’s Ghost joined the city’s chaos in 2023. Karnataka law says if you’re driving a car here for over a year, you better re-register it and cough up the tax. 

Here’s the damage: The Phantom racks up Rs 18.53 lakh in fines, and the Ghost? Rs 19.73 lakh. All because nobody bothered to handle a “simple” bit of paperwork.

Ironically, the Phantom was already on the RTO’s radar back in 2021, but they let it slide because it hadn’t been in the state for a full year. Well, time’s up. Both cars have now overstayed their bureaucratic welcome.

So now, because Sharif skipped some paperwork and taxes, two Bollywood icons are getting dragged into a controversy they’ve got zero involvement in. 

