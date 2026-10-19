From Salman Khan And Tiger Shroff To Kapil Sharma: 8 Bollywood Celebs On Bishnoi Gang’s Hit List — Who Faced Threats And Attacks

The firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has once again brought the alleged targeting of Bollywood celebrities by criminal networks linked to Lawrence Bishnoi into focus. The October 18, 2026, incident was followed by a purported claim of responsibility attributed to people claiming links to the Bishnoi gang, along with a warning directed at Salman Khan and people associated with him.

The episode has revived questions about which actors, filmmakers and singers have faced threats, extortion demands or firing incidents in cases where the Lawrence Bishnoi gang or its alleged associates have been named. However, there is no publicly authenticated master hit list establishing that every celebrity mentioned in these reports is a confirmed target.

Here is a look at the prominent names associated with reported threats and attacks, and what is known about each case.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has faced repeated threats allegedly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates. The actor has been at the centre of the gang’s public hostility for years, with the dispute linked to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. On April 14, 2024, two motorcycle-borne men opened fire outside Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai. The actor was unharmed, and investigators pursued the case as part of a wider probe into the alleged criminal network.

The threats resurfaced after the firing involving Tiger Shroff. A purported audio message attributed to Anil Pandit reportedly demanded that Salman apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community. The message also warned of consequences for people who continued working with Khan. The authenticity and significance of any threat must be distinguished from the question of who ordered or carried out a particular attack.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff became the latest Bollywood actor to be caught up in the series of incidents after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, 2026. The actor escaped without injury, but his driver and another person were reportedly injured. Police launched an investigation into the shooting and examined a purported social-media claim of responsibility attributed to people claiming links to the Bishnoi network.

The claim reportedly suggested that Shroff had previously been warned and connected the incident to his association with Salman Khan. However, a claim circulated online is not, by itself, proof of the gang’s involvement or the motive behind the shooting. Investigators must establish who carried out the attack and whether it was directed by an organised criminal network.

Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence came under fire on February 1, 2026. An unidentified shooter reportedly fired multiple rounds outside the property, but no injuries were reported. An account claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang subsequently claimed responsibility. Mumbai Police investigated the incident, and later reporting on the chargesheet said the alleged attackers were linked to the gang and that the firing was intended to establish its supremacy.

The case brought a filmmaker, rather than an actor alone, into the series of high-profile incidents associated with the alleged network. It also highlighted the importance of distinguishing between the gang’s public claims and the evidence collected by investigators.

Gippy Grewal

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal faced a firing incident outside his residence in Canada’s British Columbia in November 2023. The Lawrence Bishnoi group reportedly claimed responsibility, referring to Grewal’s association with Salman Khan. The incident raised questions about whether the singer had been targeted because of his professional or personal connections. Police sources also examined the possibility that the shooting was linked to an extortion attempt.

Grewal’s case is relevant to the wider entertainment-industry timeline, although he should be identified as a Punjabi entertainment personality rather than described solely as a Bollywood actor.

AP Dhillon

Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon’s residence on Vancouver Island, Canada, was targeted in a shooting in September 2024. A social-media claim attributed to a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Godara network reportedly took responsibility.

The incident came weeks after Dhillon released the music video for Old Money, which featured Salman Khan. Reports at the time raised the possibility that the collaboration was connected to the attack, but that proposed motive should not be treated as conclusively established.

Dhillon later indicated that he was safe. The case remains part of the broader record of firing incidents involving prominent Indian entertainment figures living abroad.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma’s restaurant, Kap’s Cafe, in Surrey, Canada, was targeted in a series of firing incidents in 2025. The attacks took place at the business rather than at Sharma himself. A purported audio message attributed to a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly linked the attacks to Sharma’s invitation to Salman Khan for the cafe’s inauguration. The incidents also involved claims by different criminal groups, making it important not to attribute every shooting at the establishment to the same network.

The case illustrates how threats involving an entertainment personality can extend to a business associated with them. It does not mean that Sharma was personally shot at or that every incident had the same perpetrators.

Guru Randhawa

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa also entered the discussion after a shooting incident involving a gym associated with him in West Delhi. Recent reporting linked the case to Anil Pandit, who has been described as an alleged operative associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi network.

The case has added to concerns about threats and extortion attempts involving singers and other public figures. However, the exact circumstances and the nature of any direct threat to Randhawa should be established from the police investigation before he is described as a confirmed name on a hit list.

Disha Patani

Shots were fired outside the Bareilly residence of actor Disha Patani’s family in September 2025. The incident was followed by a claim of responsibility attributed to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang. Police investigated the shooting, and several suspects were subsequently reported arrested or killed in encounters. The case was associated with alleged objections to remarks involving religious figures, according to reporting at the time.

The incident should not automatically be described as a direct attempt on Patani’s life: the reported target was the family residence, and the alleged gang involved was identified in reports as the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar network.

What Does The Alleged Hit List Actually Mean?

The cases above involve different circumstances: direct threats against Salman Khan, a recent shooting involving Tiger Shroff, firing outside Rohit Shetty’s residence, attacks on properties associated with Gippy Grewal and AP Dhillon, and shootings at Kapil Sharma’s cafe.

Other names may appear in news reports about extortion demands or threats, but those reports do not necessarily establish a direct connection to the Bishnoi gang. Nor does a criminal group’s claim of responsibility automatically prove that its members planned or executed an attack.

For that reason, the names should be understood as people associated with reported threats or incidents under investigation—not as a verified, official list of individuals marked for attack. Police findings, chargesheets and court proceedings remain crucial to establishing responsibility and motive.

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