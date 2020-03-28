Recently the adorable couple of Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic shared their cute couple pictures on their Instagram account. Check the pictures in the Article.

As we all know this popular duo of Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic. If on one hand, Hardik is a popular cricketer than on the other hand Natasha is a hot diva of the entertainment industry. She made her entry in the Bollywood industry with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha, with popular celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgan, etc. She has also been seen in two reality shows like Bigg Boss season 8 and Nach Baliye season 9.

Through these shows, she garnered a lot of popularity and became a known face to people. Hardik Pandya and Natasha are now engaged. Pandya proposed Natasha for the engagement on his private yacht in Dubai. The cricketer proposed her on the first day of this year i.e January 1st, 2020 The two look fabulous with each other and make a hot and stylish couple.

The two are much in love with each other which can be witnessed by one of Hardik’s posts. In the post, he himself revealed that how when he is with Natasha every day is valentine’s day for him. Somedays back Natasha also shared a cute and romantic picture with Pandya on her Instagram account.

If we talk bout the work front of Hardik Pandya then we must know that recently he made a comeback to the Indian team in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, but due to the coronavirus, the series had to be postponed. Not only the ODI series but also the Indian Premier League is postponed till the 15th of April. In such a situation every cricketer is under quarantine and is spending time with their family. Along with this, Pandya is spending time with his fans through social media.

What do you think about this couple? what would you rate this picture? For further updates, stay tuned to NEWS X.

