Romeo Akbar Walter audience and celebrity reaction: After the blockbuster success of his last release Satyamev Jayate, Bollywood actor John Abraham is back on the silver screen with another gripping spy thriller. Titled Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), the film is based against the backdrop of 1970 war. Along with John Abraham, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher and Jackie Shroff. As the film hits the screens today, i.e April 5, Satyamev Jayate has received a mixed response from film critics, audience and the film critics.

Film critic Faridoon Shahryar shared his review on Twitter and said that the film celebrates India that is above religion. Praising the writer of the film, Faridoon added that John Abraham has given a career-defining film. Meanwhile, Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who recently directed the film Dhadak, wrote on Twitter that RAW showcase the life of a deep state agent with sincerity and is a very good film.

Check out how audience and celebrating to John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter on Twitter:

Just watched #RAW and I am having goosebumps. It celebrates the idea of India which is above religion or anything else. Writer director Robbie Grewal has made a gem of a film n John has delivered his career best performance. Jackie n Raghubir Yadav r excellent. My views! pic.twitter.com/tzrw5hLN68 — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 3, 2019

@bunty_walia @TheJohnAbraham #RomeoAkbarWalter is a very good film. It showcases the life of a deep state agent with atmost sincerity.The clinical nature of their mission and lives is beautifully captured.The Director @robbiegrewal and DOP #TapanBasu have created a superb world. — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) April 4, 2019

Saw #RAW last night @TheJohnAbraham has portrayed a very complexed character with ease & subtlety. @sikandarkher was bang on, @bindasbhidu surprised me, he was brilliant. RAW is an intense film with a very smart screenplay, loved all the twists & reveals… — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) April 4, 2019

Watched #RomeoAkbarWalter a brilliantly shot film that makes you want to hug everyone who dedicated their lives for our country ❤️. @TheJohnAbraham Sir gives it all of his heart and soul. Congratulations #RobbyGrewal @vanessawalia1 @bunty_walia @ajay0701 #RAW TEAM 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Mt1S2sV7MZ — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) April 3, 2019

#RAW is a FAB testament to the patriotism of India’s unsung heroes portrayed by the HERO @TheJohnAbraham He is truly TERRIFIC and WINS your heart! ❤️💪 @sikandarkher is super! @bindasbhidu is Fab! Great direction by Robbie Grewal! Congrats @ajay0701 @bunty_walia @AndhareAjit 👏👏 — Milap (@zmilap) April 3, 2019

Helmed and penned by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter has been bankrolled by Viacom Motion 18 Pictures and Kyta Productions. The film was initially geared to clash with PM Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi at the box office. However, the clash was averted after the makers of PM Narendra Modi biopic decided to postpone the film. Along with Romeo Akbar Walter, Telugu film Majili starring Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni has also released today. Helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Sahu Garapati, Majili marks the fourth film of the duo after Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya.

On its first day at the box office, Romeo Akbar Walter is expected to receive a good opening. Film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted that the film is likely to earn Rs 6-6.5 crore on its first day at the box office.

Do Read 👉🏼 #RAW box office collection: @TheJohnAbraham’s espionage thriller likely to open Good…poised for Hattrick of success !!! @robbiegrewal https://t.co/OD6e9x3tYE — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) April 4, 2019

