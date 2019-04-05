Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection day 1: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher starrer Romeo Akbar Walter, is finally in theatres now. The much-awaited espionage action thriller of John Abraham, is helmed by Robbie Grewal. Made under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions, RAW is expected to collect Rs 6 to 6.5 crore on its release day.

John Abraham plays Romeo aka Akbar aka Walter, a RAW agent in the spy thriller that has hit the theatres, today i.e. April 5. John Abraham in an interview with a leading daily said that RAW is not a stereotypical patriotic film. There was no conscious decision taken to do this film, said RAW protagonist. He further added, the fact of the matter is that he is an Indian lover and a genuine patriotic who gravitates scripts that are patriotic.

According to film critic and trade analyst Girish Johar, Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham will have a fiery start at the box office. In an interview with indianexpress, Girish Johar said that RAW might become a feather in John Abraham’s cap. He believes, nothing can be said until and unless they don’t watch the movie and receive audience reaction on it. The movie seems to be an underdog for the trade analyst. He further added that it can turn out to be another successful venture for John after Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu.

Recently, John Abraham shared his RAW look with Twitter users who were thrilled to see Dhoom actor in a totally different avatar. In his tweet, he thanked the entire team of RAW who made him transform to a spy. Suggesting users to watch the movie on April 5, John tweeted that Romeo Akbar Walter is based on true events.

I would like to thank my team who made this happen! Watch my transformation to a SPY for #RAW here: https://t.co/FDhjZ9XkA5

Romeo. Akbar. Walter, based on true events, in cinemas this FRIDAY. — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 1, 2019

Talking about his character in Robbie Grewal directorial, John Abraham said that he was in shock that RAW has got not even one cut. It has only got two words adjusted, one changed and the other one is bleeped. The censor board has passed the entire movie in one go.

Giving credits to the censor board, John believes the board has changed or maybe their mindset towards movies have changed. Not sure about the changes he experienced with the censor board, he concluded by saying that they were good to RAW.

