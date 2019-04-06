Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection Day 2: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher starrer Romeo Akbar Walter is helmed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia, Gary Grewal under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions. The much-awaited movie of Satyameva Jayate actor is likely to garner Rs Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection Day 2: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher starrer Romeo Akbar Walter is finally in theatres now. The much-awaited movie of television lady Mouni Roy along with John Abraham has received mixed reactions from the audience and critics. The spy thriller which was released worldwide on April 5, is helmed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia, Gary Grewal. Made under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions, Romeo Akbar Walter according to predictions, will garner over Rs 5 crore on its opening day.

After giving Bollywood hits like Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Romeo Akbar Walter which is set in 1971, when India and Pakistan were on the brink of war, will too mark a position his hit list. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh believes the film is dull. Adarsh in his tweet wrote that interesting stories don’t necessarily translate into interesting films. Due to half-baked writing and slow pacing play spoilsport, Romeo Akbar Walter lacks thrill and grip.

According to predictions, John Abraham makes a wise choice of the movie when it comes to entertaining audience. He perhaps chooses his films very carefully because he doesn't want to disappoint his millions of fans. The promotional material of his latest movie, Romeo Akbar Walter, is impressive, and expectations are for a good start of the movie at the box office.

This is how Twitter users reacted to Romeo Akbar Walter:

#OneWordReview…#RomeoAkbarWalter: DULL.

Rating: ⭐️½

Interesting stories don’t necessarily translate into interesting films… Half-baked writing + slow pacing play spoilsport… John, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher excel… This thriller lacks thrill and grip. #RAWReview pic.twitter.com/omQBuuNMcX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2019

Romeo Akbar Walter is one the best movies I have ever seen. Thank you so much @TheJohnAbraham — Chowkidar Pioneer (@123runnn) April 5, 2019

#RAW is DARK & BORING. Film couldn’t able to do justice to the spy genre, screenplay is shoddy & confusing to the core. John performance is good but the weak storytelling overshadowed his act. This one is no Raazi. Rating- ⭐️⭐️#RomeoAkbarWalter — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) April 5, 2019

Just Came back after watching #RomeoAkbarWalter …loved it, enjoyed it & Felt it.@TheJohnAbraham one of the best work from you … Finally. — Rajiv Pandey (@panditrajivv) April 5, 2019

#RomeoAkbarWalter is a thriller that needs to be watched by everyone because of its high piquant twist and turns .#JohnAbraham performed different shades of sleuth like a pro .Direction is top notch with its puritanic values in place (Spy thriller) .Going with ⭐⭐⭐.5(3.5)/5 . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) April 4, 2019

The protagonist of the movie, John Abraham was quoted saying that RAW is not a stereotypical patriotic movie. He believes that he is an Indian lover so gravitates scripts that are patriotic. John Abraham who was last seen in Satyameva Jayate gave credits to the censor board who passed the entire film in one go with the adjustment of two words out of which one was bleeped and the other one was changed. The actor further gave credits to the censor board that with time has changed or maybe their mindset towards movies have changed. John Abraham claims that the censor board was good to RAW.

After Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham will be seen in Batla House and Pagalpanti. Batla House is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham, Sandeep Leyzell under the banners of T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and John Abraham Entertainment. Helmed by Nikhil Advani, Batla House is an action thriller which is likely to hit the theatres on August 15.

