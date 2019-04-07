Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection Day 2: Bollywood actor John Abraham's film Romeo Akbar Walter is off to a decent start at the box office. On the first day at cinema screens, Romeo Akbar Walter has reportedly earned Rs 6 crore. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

After his past releases like Parmanu and Satyamev Jayate, Bollywood actor John Abraham is back on the big screen with another film with patriotic fervour, i.e Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). Co-starring Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles, Romeo Akbar Walter is a spy action thriller that is based against the backdrop of 1971 war. Helmed and written by Robbie Grewal, the film has been bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Upon its release, Romeo Akbar Walter has received mixed reviews from film critics and audience alike. According to latest reports, the film earned Rs 5 crore on its first day at the box office and is off to a good start at the box office. While John’s previous release Parmanu earned Rs 4 crore on opening day, Satyamev Jayate earned Rs 19.50 crore on day one of film release. Looking at the buzz around the film, Romeo Akbar Walter is likely to enjoy a similar fate at the box office.

Released on April 5, Romeo Akbar Walter was earlier slated for a clash with Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi Biopic. However, the film has now been delayed by a week and will hit the screens on April 11. At the box office, Romeo Akbar Walter is currently facing a stiff competition from Kesari. Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, Kesari has earned a total collection of Rs 137.17 crore.

The fate of John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter will be determined by its first week collections. The film has the potential to take a headstart before the release of much-anticipated film Kalank. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, Kalank will release on April 17 and is expected to take the box office by storm looking at the buzz around the film.

