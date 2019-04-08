Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher and Jackie Shroff starrer RAW is all set to earn Rs 15 crore, The movie which opened its collection with Rs 5 crore at the box office, collected Rs 7 crore on Saturday. Robbie Grewal's Romeo Akbar Walter based on a RAW Agent, received mixed reactions from audience and critics.

Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Mouni Roy starrer Romeo Akbar Walter is off to a slow start at the box office as the espionage thriller failed to impress the audience. The movie which recieved mixed reactions from the critics and movie goers, is based on the life of a RAW Agent being played by John Abraham. In the movie, he is seen as Romeo, Akbar and Walter. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter is bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal.

Made under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions, John Abraham starrer also features Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Raghubir Yadav, Anil George, Rajesh Shringarpure, Mushtaq Kak, Parnendu Bhattacharya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Shadab Amjad, Sharat Sonu and Alka Amin in the supporting role. According to indianexpress, Romeo Akbar Walter which opened its collection with Rs 5 crore at the box office, manage to garner Rs 7 crore on the second day of its release.

Despite garnering good reviews from the audience for its song and trailer, Romeo Akbar Walter received mixed reactions from the audience while Kesari which hit the theatres back in March is still earning good digits at the box office. The espionage thriller based against the backdrop of 1971’s tension between Pakistan and India, John’s movie might set a position in the hit list that also has Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate.

Just like Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya starrer Majili, Kesari and Junglee, the notorious piracy website has leaked John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter online for movie buffs to watch and download the film for free. Tamilrockers who quite famous for leaking the pirated copies of south Indian, Bollywood and Hollywood movies, also released Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal, Ranveer Kapoor’s Gully Boy, Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan.

It will be interesting to watch how John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter and Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari perform after star-studded Kalank’s release. Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kalank is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, this year. The much-anticipated movie is expected to break box office record in the first week of its release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More