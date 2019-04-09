Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection day 4: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher starrer Romeo Akbar Walter has earned Rs 22.70 crore in just 3 days of its release. Robbie Grewal directorial is an espionage thriller which is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions.

Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection day 4: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher starrer Romeo Akbar Walter is all set to enter the Rs 25 crore club. Although, the much-awaited movie of Satyameva Jayate actor had a slow start at the box office but it managed to garner Rs 22.70 crore in just three days of its release. After receiving mixed reactions from the critic and movie buffs, the espionage thriller surprised the audience with good digits that will help the film to enter John Abraham’s hit list in recent years. Based on the life of a RAW Agent, Romeo Akbar and Walter is helmed by Robbie Grewal and bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions.

John Abraham also has Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Raghubir Yadav, Anil George, Rajesh Shringarpure, Mushtaq Kak, Parnendu Bhattacharya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Shadab Amjad, Sharat Sonu and Alka Amin in the supporting role. Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh on March 8 shared the latest details about the movie on his Twitter handle. In his tweet, he wrote, Romeo Akbar Walter has earned Rs 6 crore, Rs 7.70 crore on Saturday, Rs 9 crore on Sunday which makes the grand total of Rs 22.70 crore. With just Kesari giving a good competition to John Abraham starrer, the film which is based on RAW Agent is likely to garner good digits before the release of big movies like Kalank.

John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter which created a lot of buzz in the industry soon after the details about the project was announced by the makers of the movie. After giving Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Dhoom actors’ latest movie is expected to do good at the box office. Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter:

#RomeoAkbarWalter Wow, what a movie. I m speechless by the tremendous acting by @TheJohnAbraham @bindasbhidu n the entire cast n crew. Its a must film for every INDIANS.This masterpiece gives u an edge of ur seat feeling moment. Feels proud to be INDIAN🇮🇳🙏 — Sameer (@GEMINI0589) April 6, 2019

After Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham will be seen playing DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in Nikhil Advani’s next. The movie titled Batla House stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Krishan, Prakash Raj and Sonam Arora in the supporting role. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on August 15, this year.

He will then feature in Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla starrer Pagalpanti. Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banners of T Series and Panorama Studios.

