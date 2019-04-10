Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection day 5: John Abraham starrer RAW has earned Rs 26 crore at the box office in just four days of its release. Helmed by Robbie Grewal and bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Kyta Productions, RAW is based on the true incident.

John Abraham starrer espionage thriller has collected Rs 26 crore at the box office in just four days of its release. Romeo Akbar Walter which was released on April 5, opened with a total of Rs 5 crore. The opening weekend turned out to be a lucky charm for the movie as it garnered over Rs 20.50 while Rs 2.50 crore on Monday. The movie has so far grossed Rs 30.45 crore at the box office. John Abraham starrer will have to do better before star-studded Kalank hits theatres on April 11.

Although John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter released on April 5 and Akshay Kumar starrer on March 21, RAW is facing tough competition at the domestic box office. Kesari has so far collected Rs 143.02 crore in just 20 days of its release. It is expected to cross Rs 150 crore as the audience is quite impressed with the story plot of the film which is based on The Battle of Saragarhi.

Coming back to Romeo Akbar Walter, RAW is based on the true incident. Set against the backdrop of India and Pakistan’s 1971 tension, John can be seen playing a spy in the movie. Romeo Akbar Walter also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Anil George, Rajesh Shringarpure, Mushtaq Kak, Alka Amin and Sanjeev Jaiswal in the supporting role.

After Satyameva Jayate, Parmanu and Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham is all set to entertain his huge audience with Nikhil Advani directorial Batla House. The action thriller is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar

Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham under the banners of

T-Series, Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment. John will for the first time share screens with Mrunal Thakur in Batla House which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 15, this year.

