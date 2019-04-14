Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection day 9: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher, Jackie Shroff starrer Romeo Akbar Walter has finally entered the Rs 30 crore club. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, RAW has so far garnered Rs 34.29 crore at the box office. The movie is expected to enter the Rs 50 crore if it manages to stay strong at ticket counter after the release of star-studded Kalank.

Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection day 9: John Abraham starrer RAW which was released on April 5, is helmed by Robbie Grewal and bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia, Gary Grewal under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Kyta Productions. Romeo Akbar Walter also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Raghuvir Yadav, Rajesh Shringaupure, Mushtaq Kak and Alka Amin in the supporting roles. The film that opened to mixed reactions has finally crossed Rs 30 crore at the box office within eight days of its release. As per the predictions being made by the critics before Romeo Akbar Walter’s release date, John Abraham-starrer was supposed to garner good digits at the box office marking his third superhit in recent years.

Unfortunately, the movie couldn’t manage to reach the box office collection of Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate in 8 days. Now that star-studded Kalank is all set to hit the theatres on April 18, it will be difficult for John Abraham-starrer to stay strong at the ticket counters. Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh posted details about John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter. According to Taran, RAW has limited days to add the total since Kalank arrives on Wednesday. Romeo Akbar Walter collected Rs 1.25 crore on Friday which makes a grand total of Rs 34.29 crore at the box office in just eight days of its release.

#RomeoAkbarWalter has limited days to add to the total, since #Kalank arrives on Wed… [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 34.29 cr. India biz. #RAW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2019

Mouni Roy who can be seen as John Abraham’s love interest in the film, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming comedy movie, Made in China. Made in China is helmed by Mikhil Musale and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar under the banners of Maddock Films. Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Amyra Dastur starrer Made In China will hit the theatres on August 30, this year.

After Made In China, Mouni Roy will be seen sharing screens with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Brahmastra which is scheduled to release on December 19, 2019. The star-studded movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra under the banners of Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions.

Talking about the upcoming movie Kalank that stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, is the much-awaited movies of 2019. The film has already garnered love and praises from the audience and critics before its release with the music and trailer of the movie. Well, Abhishek Verman’s period-drama-movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

