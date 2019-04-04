Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection prediction: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher starrer Romeo Akbar Walter is an action thriller film which is directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal.

Romeo Akbar Walter box office collection prediction: John Abraham is counted amongst the most hardworking actors of the industry and is currently all set to appear in his next film Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), which will hit the silver screens tomorrow, April 5, 2019. It is predicted that just like John’s last releases Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, his film RAW can also create a buzz in the industry.

The film narrates the incident when Pakistan and India were almost on the verge of a war in 1971. Film critic Girish Johar quoted that the hardworking actor John Abraham chooses his films very carefully as he wants to deliver his best to his fans and leaves no stone unturned to entertain them fully. Talking about the film, it is an action thriller film, directed by Robbie Grewal and is jointly produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal.

The film narrates the story of an Indian spy who works in Pakistan. The film features John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher in lead roles. The reports reveal that earlier Sushant Singh Rajput was finalised for the role but unfortunately the talented actor opted out of the film due to ongoing commitments. In the trailer, John is featured in different roles and is expected that the film will be a pack of powerful performances and never-seen-before stunts. The trailer and promos of the film have already created a lot of curiosity among the fans and have also been applauded.

It is expected that the film can earn Rs 7 crore on its opening day. Reports reveal that the film is a tribute to all the spies, who normally are not recognised for their work which is full of risk. The film can also mark the hardworking actor’s hattrick in the list of his hit films.

