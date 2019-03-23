Romeo Akbar Walter: Television beauty Mouni Roy who is all set to entertain her fans with Romeo Akbar Walter, was noted saying that whenever an opportunity comes her way, be it dancing or singing or related to an acting assignment, she tries to focus on the project. The gorgeous diva who wanted to become an IAS officer, is happy that she carved her path at a young age.

Romeo Akbar Walter: One of the most beautiful and bankrable divas of Indian television industry, Mouni Roy is all set to entertain her huge fan following worldwide with her upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham. Enhancing her kitty from daily soaps to big screen, Mouni Roy’s acting journey is pretty amazing. The gorgeous diva who made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018, was noted saying that the best part of actor’s journey is that they have the will to be surprised by life.

Sharing her personal experience, Mouni Roy further went on saying that she is thinking too much about her future and running after something that she might miss out in her present life. Naagin fame actor believes that whenever an opportunity comes her way, be it an acting assignment or something related to dancing or singing, she tries to focus on it. Mouni Roy said that she wanted to become an IAS officer but she found her calling and carved her path on her own at a young age which is proud of.

Talking about her dancing skills, Sati from Mahadevo Ke Dev; Mahadev said that she explored her dancing skills often showcases it but she also believes that after doing shows like Kyuki and some of the reality shows, nobody would opt for Mahadev in which a lady has to play the role of a goddess. She feels that it is her talent that the makers thought she could feel into the character.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, Romeo Akbar Walter starring John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Boman Irani, Govind Namdev, Anil Mehta, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Tushar Tyagi is bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia and Gary Grewal and made under the banners of Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Kyta Productions. Based on a RAW agent, Romeo Akbar WAlter is all set to hit the theatres on April 5, this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More