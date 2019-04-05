Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: Directed by Robbie Grewal, the film is an action thriller film which narrates the story of a spy agent. The film is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and Vanessa Valia.

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher starrer, action thriller film Romeo Akbar Walter narrates around a banker Rehmat Ali aka Romeo, who is chosen to be a spy of the nation in Pakistan. Under the supervision and guidance of his RAW chief Jackie Shroff, Rehmat leaves his identity and takes up the character of Akbar Malik and shifts to Pakistan. Basically, the film primarily concentrates on Akbar, who helped his country India at the time which led to war in the year 1971. The film needs a little patience as it picks up the pace in the second half as the first half moves a little slow and takes time to build the interest of the viewers.

The writing is good but the screenplay suffers a little. However, the need for the songs wasn’t required much in the film apart from Vande Mataram. The lead actor of the film John Abraham’s performance takes the film onto a different level as his eyes speak a lot while playing the role of a spy. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff tops the game as his performance adds like an icing on the cake. Somehow, the viewers keep waiting for Television diva Mouni Roy, who appeared in her second feature film. The hottie has justified her role well but it is somehow felt that her role was not enough.

Meena Iyer in her review for DNA gave the film 2.5 stars. In the review, she quoted that the film somehow fails because of its amateurish approach. There has been a lot of spy-related films just like Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi and it is very felt that the film could not do full justice to the theme. The film critic also quoted that intention of making the film is applaud-worthy, however, the filmmakers should also try to put in their heart and soul so as the viewers can connect to the story completely that somehow fails in RAW’s case.

Trusting your instinct and being alert at all times is a spy’s life. Watch the story take a crucial turn in #AllahHooAllah. Song out NOW! #RAW in cinemas on 5th April! https://t.co/nFpvR1lfPR@Roymouni @bindasbhidu @sikandarkher — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 29, 2019

Renuka Vyavahare in the review for Times of India has given the film 3 stars. In the review, the film critic quoted that rather than revealing emotional trouble that the RAW agents go through. the film gets on to the route of patriotism and somehow darkens the human aspect in the film. The script looked good on papers but somehow the storytelling technique, the execution lacked a little.

The film is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and Vanessa Valia and has hit the theatres today. Earlier, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was finalised for the lead role but due to ongoing commitments, the actor denied.

