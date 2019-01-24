Romeo Akbar Walter new poster: Bollywood actor John Abraham is all set to be back at the big screen with his latest release Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). The makers of the film have released two new posters to introduce John's different facets in the film and raise excitement among the audience. Slated to hit the screens on April 12, the teaser of Romeo Akbar Walter will be released tomorrow, i.e January 25.

After delivering a power-packed performance in his last release Satyamev Jayate, Bollywood actor John Abraham is back with another film titled Romeo Akbar Walter. As the makers of the film gear to release the teaser of the film tomorrow i.e January 25, a new poster featuring John in a completely different avatar has been released that is leaving everyone intrigued. With intense eyes and broody looks, John is raising the excitement bar up high for the teaser launch tomorrow.

Introducing John’s character as Akbar, the tagline of the film, i.e Our Hero, Their Spy, the film suggests that it is based on a RAW agent. In the poster, one can notice many different and unique looks of the actor in the backdrop. Interestingly, it is the second poster that has been released by the makers.

In the first poster, the actor can be seen in a younger and retro look. Donning a chequered shirt with a matching sweater, the actor can be seen holding a cigarette in between his lips. However, the intense look in his eyes is still the same.

Helmed by debutant director Robbie Grewal and bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, VA Film Company and Red Ice Production, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) also stars actors like Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 12, 2019.

