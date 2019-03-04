Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John Abraham, Mouni Roy starrer is going to be the upcoming patriotic film of the year. The makers have finally dropped the official trailer and the fans are going gaga over it. Watching the intense looks of John, the audience is quite anticipated for the release of the movie. Here are 6 times, John Abraham left us speechless in the trailer!

Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John Abraham and Mouni Roy have filled the audience with excitement as they drop the official trailer of their upcoming movie Romeo Akbar Walter. Based on true events, the movie will set high standards for the patriotic movies of the year. With the intense patriotic scenes, the makers have threaded a story of courage.

Romeo Akbar Walter showcases John Abraham in many different avatars and he comes out the best in all of them. The movie is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, action, courage, and intelligence. With his captivating looks, John Abraham is winning hearts all over. With an attractive tagline that says Our Hero, Their Spy, the makers had earlier created a lot of buff for the movie as they released several posters too.

Here’s the official trailer of the movie!

The movie Romeo Akbar Walter is based on the India-Pakistan conflicts where John Abraham plays the role of an Indian spy who sacrifices everything for his country. The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher in pivotal roles. Directed and written by Robbie Grewal and produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, VA Film Company, and Red Ice Production, the film is set to hit the silver screens on April 5. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on April 12 but got preponed.

Here are the 6 times John Abraham left everyone spellbound with his versatility!

