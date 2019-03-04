Romeo Akbar Walter trailer audience and celebs reaction: John Abraham starrer Romeo Akbar Walter's trailer has taken over social media. The film also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, among others.

The trailer of John Abraham’s much-awaited film Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) has finally been released by the makers of the film and the trailer has received a thumbs up from fans as well as critics. The film is based on true events from a conflict between India and Pakistan during 1971 and John Abraham is spectacular in the trailer. The film, starring John Abraham in the lead role, also stars Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Tushar Tyagi, among many others and is slated to hit the silver screen on April 5.

The film was earlier slated to release on March 15 but later got postponed to April 5. Romeo Akbar Walter will be enjoying a solo release at the box office so it will be interesting to see if the film can break the record of the previous released this year. Romeo Akbar Walter has been helmed and written by Robbie Grewal and has been backed by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Valia, and Gary Grewal under the banner of Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

John Abraham is making wonderful choices… Trailer of #RomeoAkbarWalter #RAW is electrifying… Costars Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Mouni Roy and Sikandar Kher… Directed by Robbie Grewal… 5 April 2019 release… #RAWTrailer: https://t.co/6AZe8AeGDI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

It is one of the most anticipated films of this year and the trailer has created a lot of buzz on social media and has been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms. The film has mostly been shot in Kashmir.

Soon after the trailer of Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW) was released, social media was flooded with reactions.

