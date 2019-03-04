Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John Abraham-starrer Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), the much-awaited trailer has been released, today. Helmed by Robbie Grewal, the movie is based on true events during the 1970s Indo-Pakistan war spy. Produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, Vanessa Walia and Gary Grewal, the movie features Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Sikandar Kher.

The actor shared a short video for the announcement of the film trailer. In the short video, John Abraham can be seen all dressed up in an army uniform with a serious look.

Slated to release on April 12, 2019, we bring you some of the interesting things regarding the movie.

1. John Abrahan has made his second collaboration with producer Ajay Kapoor after Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

2. Prior to this, Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in to play the lead role in the spy-thriller. However, due to work commitment issues, he opted out and soon John was signed up.

3. With this movie, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi will make a comeback to films after 2010.

4. John will reportedly, play characters ranging from 26 years to 85 years. For the first time, this is the first time the actor will be seen so many avatars in a single film.

5. John will be seen in eight different looks in this espionage thriller.

On the professional front, Dhoom actor will be next seen in Batla House which is directed by Nikkhil Advani. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur which is set to release on August 15, 2019. The movie was inspired by the September 2008 Batla House encounter case. While Mouni Roy made her debut in Gold with Akshay Kumar.

