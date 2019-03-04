Romeo Akbar Walter trailer: John Abraham's series of patriotic flicks continues with a new thriller Romeo Akbar Walter, which actually resembles a lot with Alia Bhatt's Raazi. The training scenes of the lead actor in the film matches with some of the sequences of Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and revolves around events of India and Pakistan War in 1971

The trailer of the much-anticipated film Romeo Akbar Walter’s film was released some hours ago and has created a lot of curiosity among its fans. Filled with action, drama and thrill, the trailer has garnered a lot of attention from its fans. The film is directed by Robbie Grewal and bankrolled by Dheeraj Wadhawan, Ajay Kapoor and Gary Grewal. Just like Meghna Gulzar’s film Raazi, this spying thriller film revolves around the events of India and Pakistan War in the year 1971. Going by the trailer, both of them are slightly identical and carries the curiosity level of the viewers till the last moment. Raazi featured Alia Bhatt, who portrayed the role of a spy, who helped her nation and Indian Navy with a lot of information. However, some scenes of John’s training sessions in RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter resembled the training of Alia Bhatt in Raazi.

In an interview, the lead actor of the film John revealed that he will sport 8 looks in the film as per the requirement of the script. Starting from an 85-year-old man to 26-year-old young boy, all will be in a single movie. He also quoted that his character in RAW is one of the most challenging roles of his life. The movie also marks to be the second collaboration of the actor with the producer of the film Ajay Kapoor after film Parmanu. Earlier to this, Sushant Singh Rajput was finalised for the movie but due to some prior commitments and circumstances, the makers parted him away. It seems John likes to feature in patriotic films like Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate. As per reports, the actor will next appear on-screen with the movie Batla House.

