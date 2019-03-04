Romeo Akbar Walter trailer review: John Abraham, Mouni Roy's film Romeo Akbar Walter's trailer has been finally released. Slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 5, the film is based on the life of a spy. Helmed by Robbie Grewal and bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, VA Film Company and Red Ice Production, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher.

Romeo Akbar Walter trailer review: After raising excitement with an intriguing teaser and interesting posters, the makers of the upcoming film Raw Akbar Walter starring John Abraham have finally released the trailer of the film today. Based on the true events, Romeo Akbar Walter captures the emotions of patriotism and love for the country perfectly. With different shades of his personality and an intense performance, John manages to keep the audience hooked throughout as an Indian spy during 1971 India-Pak conflict.

From emotions, action sequences to strong storytelling, the film potentially shows all the elements that make it a gripping and intense watch. In the film, Mouni Roy, who recently made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Gold, will also be seen in the film. However, her presence in the trailer is limited. Looking at the trailer of the film, many would be able to relate the film to Alia Bhatt’s latest release Raazi.

Take a look at the trailer of Romeo Akbar Walter here-

Helmed and penned by Robbie Grewal and bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, VA Film Company and Red Ice Production, the film also stars Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher. The film Romeo Akbar Walter has been primarily shot in Kashmir. Earlier slated to hit the theatrical screens on April 12, the film has now been advanced to April 5. With the tagline- Our Hero, Their Spy, the makers of the film have previously released a couple of posters introducing his different characters in the film, namely Romeo, Akbar and Walter.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More