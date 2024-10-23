Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Ron Ely, Tarzan Star Dies At 86

Ron Ely, known for his role in "Tarzan," has passed away at the age of 86, as confirmed by his daughter. Ely gained prominence in the 1960s when he starred as the lead in NBC's "Tarzan," which aired from 1966 to 1968.

Ron Ely, known for his role in “Tarzan,” has passed away at the age of 86, as confirmed by his daughter.

In a heartfelt statement, his daughter, Kirsten, expressed her profound loss, stating that the world has lost a remarkable man and that she has lost her father. She described him as a hero—a multifaceted individual who excelled as an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man, and leader. According to her, he spread a significant wave of positivity wherever he went, and the impact he made on others was unparalleled, possessing a unique kind of magic.

Tireless perseverance, unwavering dedication

Kirsten reflected on her relationship with him, saying that knowing him as her father was a heavenly honor, emphasizing how special he was to her.

She went on to describe her father’s life as one characterized by tireless perseverance, unwavering dedication to family and friends, moral courage, and selfless sacrifice to support the dreams of those he loved. She highlighted that his life was also filled with joy and love, a gift that everyone close to him was fortunate to experience. She believed that once someone felt her father’s love, their world became brighter and more meaningful.

Ron Ely “reunites with wife and son”

Kirsten acknowledged the challenge of navigating her grief, striving to find the strength and grace that she felt her father would have wanted for her. She described the emotional process of piecing her heart back together, with fragments of him still felt within her. This connection provided her with comfort, reinforcing her belief that he remained with her in spirit.

She shared that her greatest solace lies in the thought of her father being reunited with her mother and brother. At the same time, she expressed deep sadness at their absence, feeling it profoundly in her soul. Kirsten committed to cherishing her favorite memories of them, keeping them lovingly within her heart until they reunite.

Ron Ely career

Ely gained prominence in the 1960s when he starred as the lead in NBC’s “Tarzan,” which aired from 1966 to 1968. He later reprised his career with a role in Universal’s “Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze” in 1975. Following this, Ely appeared in guest roles on popular television shows, including “Wonder Woman,” “The Love Boat,” “Fantasy Island,” and “Superboy.”

Read More: Justin Bieber May Sue Former Managers Over Mismanagement of $300M Fortune

