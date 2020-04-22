Recently Aadalat actor Ronit Roy shares a DIY face mask tutorial video on Twitter, which easily crosses 1 million views, within 24 hours. The actor shares his happiness on Instagram saying happy to get for something meaningful

Amid lockdown, Adaalat actor Ronit Roy recently uploaded a helpful video on social media, displaying the technique of how to create a homemade face mask without sewing! Within 24 hours, his video gets more than 1.5 million views with thousands of comments in appreciation.

In the video, Ronit can be seen making a DIY face mask out of T-shirt. He caption the video which reads: No mask? Need not to worry, try this! Indeed it was a creative yet helpful video as in the time of coronavirus crisis where wearing masks is mandatory to protect oneself and it’s out of stock in the market.

The video was appreciated by millions of people, a user wrote: Its a great idea, surely going to try this, while another user wrote: Genius way to create a mask, this is also seeming to be fashionable. Meanwhile, after getting a huge response for the video, the actor took to Instagram and wrote: It was unexpected but happy that the video gets 1 million views for helpful things and not just for vain and trivial stuff.

Watch the video here:

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

Talking about Ronit’s bit in the time of crisis, through his social media account, the actor is creating awareness related to the deadly virus, he also urged the people to stay at homes, as this the only way to put brakes in the spread of the virus.

On the other hand, the actor is also motivating his fans to stay positive by playing guitar and other musical instruments for them, he also conducted a live session where he gives all the answers related to the virus and how we can help the government by not flouting the lockdown.

