Tuesday, October 1, 2024
‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

 Tuesday, October 1, 2024

In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, Kirsten Dunst is set to star alongside Channing Tatum in the upcoming true crime film 'Roofman', directed by Derek Cianfrance.

In an exciting development for film enthusiasts, Kirsten Dunst is set to star alongside Channing Tatum in the upcoming true crime film ‘Roofman’, directed by Derek Cianfrance.

Fresh off her critically acclaimed role in A24’s ‘Civil War’, Dunst is ready to dive into a gripping story based on the audacious exploits of Jeffrey Manchester, known as the “Rooftop Robber,” according to Deadline. Manchester was a notorious figure who broke into over 60 McDonald’s locations by climbing onto their roofs. Once inside, he would round up the staff and stash them away in freezers while he looted the cash registers.

Described as an eccentric and charming individual, he managed to carry out these heists without resorting to violence, a trait that made his story both remarkable and chilling, according to Deadline.

In a twist of fate, Manchester was convicted in 2000 but made a daring escape, evading capture by hiding out in a ‘Toys ‘R Us’ and a ‘Circuit City’ store in North Carolina. Living off baby food and exercising by riding bicycles in the toy store, he remained undetected until he inadvertently left his fingerprints on a ‘Catch Me If You Can’ DVD.

This slip ultimately led to his recapture and return to prison, according to Deadline.

Dunst will portray a Toys ‘R Us employee who is grappling with financial struggles while raising her two daughters, Dee and Lindsay.
Unbeknownst to her, Jeffrey has been observing her from within the store and has developed feelings for her.

Their paths cross, and what begins as a charming connection evolves into a complex bond–one that endures even after she discovers his criminal past.

According to Deadline, the film’s script is penned by Cianfrance and Kirt Gunn, with production helmed by Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker through their Limelight banner, alongside Cianfrance’s long-time collaborators Jamie Patricof and Lynette Howell Taylor.

MUST READ | ‘Nosferatu’ Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Stars In Intense Horror Drama

(With ANI inputs)

