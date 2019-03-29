Rooh Afza: Janhvi Kapoor, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, has signed her fourth film titled Rooh Afza opposite Rajkummar Rao. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the film is slated for a release on March 20, 2020. In the film, Janhvi will be reportedly playing a double role. Rooh Afza also stars Varun Sharma in a prominent role.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood. After making an impressive debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, Janhvi is leaving no stone unturned to bag some of the most ambitious projects. From signing Takht to playing India’s first combat aviator Gunjan Saxena on the big screen, she is definitely one talent to look out for. And now, Janhvi has been roped for Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy film Rooh Afza. Actor Varun Sharma, who rose to fame with his stint in Fukrey, will also be seen in the film.

Film Producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed the development to a news portal and said that they were looking for an actor who has not experimented with the genre before and Janhvi completely fits the bill. He emphasised that although Janhvi has not been seen in this avatar before, it resembles her real-life personality and she will be able to pull off contrasting personalities with absolute ease. He added that the script of Rooh Afza is young and wonderfully crazy.

Janhvi Kapoor joins Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in #RoohAfza… Directed by Hardik Mehta… Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba… Shoot begins in June 2019… 20 March 2020 release… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/A7zPqQP6h4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2019

Janhvi will be reportedly playing a double role in the film. A source close to the portal said that the young actor will be seen as Roohi and Afza. Presumed as contrasting personalities, Janhvi will play a chirpy girl on one side while her other avatar will be more calmer but equally sweet. The source added that the next gen star will bring back the memories of her mother Sridevi in the film ChaalBaaz. Slated to hit the screens on March 20, 2020, Rooh Afza will go on floors in June at Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, it was reported that the film is inspired by a folk legend revolving around weddings and first nights. Helmed by Hardik Mehta, the film is being made by the makers of Stree, i.e Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Along with Rooh Afza, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic titled Kargil Girl. In the film, Pankaj Tripathi will essay the role of her father. While in Takht, Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in films like Mental Hai Kya, Made In China and Turram Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More