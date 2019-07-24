RoohiAfza: Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar starrer is set to release next year on March 20, 2020. As they have wrapped up the first schedule of their film, pics are surfacing online from Agra team dinner. See photos!

RoohiAfza: Rajkummar Rao who has been busy with Judgementall Hia Kya promotions recently wrapped up his Agra schedule with Janhvi Kapoor. Their upcoming movie RoohiAfza is a horror-comedy just like Stree in which Janhvi will be seen playing a double role. While the shoot commenced a few months ago, the actors have been going around from Roorkee to Manali to Agra for shoots.

As they have wrapped up the first schedule of the film, the duo was spotted enjoying a cozy meal with the crew. The photos of the same were shared by Janhvi’s team members over the internet and well we have to say, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor partnership and chemistry is what everyone is waiting for! As they smile and pose along with the team, Janhvi looks beautiful in blue, and Rajkummar is his goofy self.

Apart from them, Varun Sharma will play an important role. The movie is slated to release next year on March 20, 2020, and has been helmed by Hardika Mehta, penned by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, Gautam Mehra and produced by Dinesh Vijayan who also produced Stree. Check out their cute photos here:

Be it for the title change or their pictures, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor keep grabbing the headline from time to time.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya, Made in China, Turram Khan, whereas on the other hand Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena Biopic, Dostana 2, Takht and Rannbhoomi.

