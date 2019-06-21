RoohiAfza: Janhvi Kapoor, who made her acting debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak, is currently shooting for her upcoming film RoohiAfza. In the film, the actor will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on March 20th, 2020.

The next gen star Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newcomers of Bollywood industry. With her impressive performance in Dhadak, a girl-next door personality and stunning red carpet appearances, she has surely garnered a huge fan base. As she climbs up the ladder of popularity, Janhvi is bagging some interesting projects. One such project is RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao,

In one of her recent appearances at an award function, Janhvi was asked about the film. She said that the shooting of RoohiAfza is going really well. However, she doesn’t like talking more about the film because she feels it catches the evil’s eye. So, call her superstitious or old-fashioned, she will not speak much about the film.

Jhanvi also added that she feels fortunate to be a part of the film and work with the people who are a part of the film. At the award function held this week, Janhvi took home the trophy of ‘Rising Star Of The Year’. Earlier, Janhvi had shared a photo of a clipboard on her official Instagram account to mark the first day of the shoot.

Helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta, RoohiAfza is made by the makers of hit horror comedy film Stree. The film is being bankrolled under the banner of Maddock Film Production. Latest reports say that Janhvi will play a double role in the film. Along with RoohiAfza, the actor will also be seen in films like Kargil Girl and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

