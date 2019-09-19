RoohiAfza new release date: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor are all set for their first collaboration in their film RoohiAfza. Recently, the reports reveal that the makers have postponed the release date of the film. Earlier the film was supposed to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020, but now it seems that space is taken by Kareena Kapoor's Angrezi Medium. Read the details here

Roohifza: It seems that the only actor that knows how to play with innovative storyline and characters is Rajkummar Rao. There is no doubt in saying that Rajkummar Rao is among the trendsetters, who has altogether set a bar for other actors in the industry with his versatility. Rather it is playing comic roles with his excellent timing or intense characters, Rao is among the allrounders of Bollywood.

Currently, the actor is all set to for his next project titled RoohiAfza. It is a horror-comedy which is directed by Hardik Mehta and is bankrolled under the banners of Maddock Films. Recently, film critic Taran Adarsh revealed that the release date of the film has been postponed. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but as per the recent reports, the film will now release on April 17, 2020.

Reports also suggest that now Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium will now release on March 20, 2020. Talking about the star cast, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

#Xclusiv: Dinesh Vijan announces release date of next two films…

⭐ #AngreziMedium: 20 March 2020. Stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Radhika Madan. Homi Adajania directs.

⭐ #RoohiAfza: 17 April 2020. Stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma. Hardik Mehta directs. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 19, 2019

The shoot of the film has been wrapped and it is shot in various locations like Manali, Agra, Roorkee and is based on a folk tale. Moreover, reports also suggest that Janhvi Kapoor will appear in a double role. The expectations from the film are quite high as Rajkummar Rao will be collaborating with Dinesh Vijan after Blockbuster hit Stree.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen with Mouni Roy in Mikhil Musale’s film Made In China. Some hours back, the trailer of the film released which created a buzz in the industry. Moreover, Made in China will also face a clash with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol starrer Housefull 4 at the box office on November 25.

