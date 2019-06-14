RoohiAfza: After giving back to back hits such as Hindi Medium, Luka Chiuppi, Stree, now Angrezi Medium, Bala and RoohiAfza seems like producer Dinesh Vijan is on a roll. The movie RoohiAfza gets o floors today and will star Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in lead roles.

RoohiAfza: The shooting for Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohiafza commenced earlier today. To share the news of the movie RoohiAfza going on floors, biz analyst and Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh took to his official twitter handle and shared a photo fo the clapboard with a tweet reading as- Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.. #RoohiAfza filming begins today… Directed by Hardik Mehta… Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Stree star Rajkumar Rao will be seen for the first time sharing the screen space with Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor. The horror comedy film is slated to release on March 20, 2020, and will mark as Rajkumar Rao’s third coloration with Dinesh Vijan after the massive success of Starre and Made in China.

Apart from Rajukummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, the movie will also star Varun Sharma. Take a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma… #RoohiAfza filming begins today… Directed by Hardik Mehta… Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. pic.twitter.com/140nnJ08Xd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2019

On the work front, the 34-year-old star Rajkummar Rao has one busy year with back to back four films- Mental Hai Kya, Made in China, Turram Khan and now Roohi Afza. Whereas on the other hand, Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor is currently prepping up for her latest movie based on Indian Airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar magnum opus Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App