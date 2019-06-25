RoohiAfza: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma are in all smiles posing with Himalayan hills as their backdrop. In the picture, Rajkummar Rao is looking cool dressed in a tracksuit and Janhvi Kapoor is looking adorable in a white kurta. Take a look at the picture–

RoohiAfza: Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are currently gearing up for their upcoming film RoohiAfza. It seems that the entire cast of the film is much excited for the film and recently all the three came together for a picture with Himalayan Hills as their backdrop. In the picture, Rajkummar Rao was seen in a sporty look dressed in a tracksuit, meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor looked flamboyant dressed in a white chikankari kurta and Varun dressed in a white sweatshirt.

Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that the shoot of the film RoohiAfza is going well and if she further reveals the details the film it might catch evil’s eye. She further revealed that she is happy to be part of the film and sharing the screens with experienced people is like a treat.

RoohiAfza is a horror comedy film which is directed by Hardik Mehta, who is best known for Kaamyab and the project is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will hit the silver screens in March 2020.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor is also preparing to appear in Kargil Girl, which is a biopic based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. Those who don’t know, Gunjan Saxena is India’s first woman combat pilot. After completing these two projects, Janhvi Kapoor will then appear in Karan Johar’s film Takht, which is a period drama film and features stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App