Hot, sexy and most beautiful Roop Durgapal is an Indian actress which is mostly seen in the Hindi daily soaps. She has done engineering and is an established actress in the small screen of the Indian TV industry. The beautiful and hot actress started her career through a Doordarshan show. Roop Durgapal got popular after she did the role of Sachi in the hit show "Balika Badhu". Then she was featured in many other serials on different channels. Check out some latest hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Roop Durgapal.

Roop Durgapal was born and brought up in Almora of Uttarakhand. She pursued her graduation in engineering and then worked in the Infosys as a software engineer. The sexy actress life took a turn when she decided to change her career option from engineer to actor. She then left her job and came to Mumbai accomplish her dream of becoming an actress. Roop Durgapal has a very photogenic face.She auditioned for many shows then finally got chance in the Doordarshan show which was her first step towards her acting career. Roop Durgapal was then offered many cameo roles in the different genre of shows including Investigative, CID etc.

She got popular when she acted as Sachi in the hit daily soap “Balika Vadhu”. She then became one of the known faces in the daily soaps. Her acting was praised by many. After this, she got featured in other serials like Baalveer, Akbar Birbal.She also played a negative role in the show “Swaragini” She was also nominated by for the colors petal awards.

Check out some latest hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Roop Durgapal:

Roop Durgapal looking sizzling hot in her black nighty

Alluring beauty of Roop Durgalal that is worthy of looking

Roop Durgalal side slit pink gown is giving her a bold and hot look

Roop Durgapal enchanting in the off shoulder dress

Tempting Roop Durgalal in sexy black boot

Roop Durgapal teases in her sexiest avatar

Roop Durgapal enticing in the cold red shoulder dress

Roop Durgapal drawing attention to her simple yet sexy floral printed top

Roop Durgapal looks stunning in the college-going girl look

Roop Durgapal in her attractive traditional avatar

A post shared by SirfRoop ⭐ (@roop_durgapal) on Oct 12, 2013 at 8:30pm PDT

Latest pic..clicked by sarika gangwal..#roopdurgapal A post shared by SirfRoop ⭐ (@roop_durgapal) on Sep 27, 2013 at 12:15am PDT

#roopdurgapal A post shared by SirfRoop ⭐ (@roop_durgapal) on Oct 17, 2013 at 12:41am PDT

Hello…anoder click by sarika gangwal A post shared by SirfRoop ⭐ (@roop_durgapal) on Oct 2, 2013 at 1:20am PDT

#GoaMemories A post shared by SirfRoop ⭐ (@roop_durgapal) on Nov 6, 2014 at 12:15am PST

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App