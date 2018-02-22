Roop Durgapal was born and brought up in Almora of Uttarakhand. She pursued her graduation in engineering and then worked in the Infosys as a software engineer. The sexy actress life took a turn when she decided to change her career option from engineer to actor. She then left her job and came to Mumbai accomplish her dream of becoming an actress. Roop Durgapal has a very photogenic face.She auditioned for many shows then finally got chance in the Doordarshan show which was her first step towards her acting career. Roop Durgapal was then offered many cameo roles in the different genre of shows including Investigative, CID etc.

She got popular when she acted as Sachi in the hit daily soap “Balika Vadhu”. She then became one of the known faces in the daily soaps. Her acting was praised by many. After this, she got featured in other serials like Baalveer, Akbar Birbal.She also played a negative role in the show “Swaragini” She was also nominated by for the colors petal awards.

Check out some latest hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Roop Durgapal:

Roop Durgapal looking sizzling hot in her black nighty 

Alluring beauty of Roop Durgalal that is worthy of looking

 Roop Durgalal side slit pink gown is giving her a bold and hot look

Roop Durgapal enchanting in the off shoulder dress

  Tempting Roop Durgalal in sexy black boot

 Roop Durgapal  teases in her sexiest avatar 

Roop Durgapal enticing in the cold red shoulder dress

Roop Durgapal drawing attention to her simple yet sexy floral printed top

 Roop Durgapal looks stunning in the college-going girl look

Roop Durgapal in her attractive traditional avatar

#ilovemyhair #coloredhair #RoopDurgapal #Selfie

#throwbackmoments #balikavadhu #colors #colorstv #Sanchi #roopdurgapal

Major missing !!! #BangkokThrowback #throwbackthursday

Yea yea i got the Prisma fever too 😛😛😛😄😎

Happy sunday morning !!! #picoftheday #instapicoftheday #roopdurgapal

Latest pic..clicked by sarika gangwal..#roopdurgapal

#roopdurgapal

Good morning.. anoder click by @sarikagangwal 🙂 #roopdurgapal

Hello…anoder click by sarika gangwal

#GoaMemories

From a very #oldshoot #calendershoot #templejewellery #goldjewellery #roopdurgapal

