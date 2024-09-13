Home
Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Rosamund Pike To Lead Netflix’s New Silicon Valley-Themed Thriller Thumblite

Netflix has clinched a major new drama series titled ‘Thumblite’, set to delve into the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley. The streaming giant won a competitive bidding process to secure the series, which will receive a straight-to-series order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Thumblite’ is created by Scott Z Burns, known for his work on ‘The Report’ and Apple TV+’s ‘Extrapolations’. The series is produced by Media Res, the studio behind ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Pachinko’.

Scott Galloway, a prominent NYU marketing professor and podcaster, will also serve as an executive producer, marking his first foray into scripted television, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show is described as a “corporate thriller set in Silicon Valley,” focusing on the intense rivalries, ambitions, and power struggles among tech industry leaders and their teams.

While specifics about Rosamund Pike’s character are yet to be disclosed, Pike will not only star in the series but also serve as an executive producer. Pike, known for her roles in ‘The Wheel of Time’ and ‘Saltburn’, brings her star power and experience to this highly anticipated project.

The series is part of a broader trend of Silicon Valley-themed content. CBS is also developing a legal drama titled ‘Cupertino’, created by Robert and Michelle King, known for their work on ‘Evil’ and ‘The Good Fight’, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Scott Z Burns will reportedly act as the showrunner for ‘Thumblite’, drawing on his extensive experience in both writing and directing. His notable works include the feature films ‘The Informant!’, ‘Contagion’, and ‘The Laundromat’, as well as episodes of Showtime’s ‘The Loudest Voice’ and ‘Californication’.

In addition to Burns, Galloway, and Pike, the executive production team includes Greg Jacobs, Michael Ellenberg, and Lindsey Springer from Media Res.

(With Inputs From ANI)

