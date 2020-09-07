Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had recently announced that his much-anticipated film Laxmmi Bomb will directly release on Disney + Hotstar. His fans are now eagerly waiting for the superstar to announce the release date of Laxmmi Bomb.

Laxmmi Bomb starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Initially slated for an Eid release, the makers of the film dropped a huge surprise by announcing that Laxmmi Bomb would rather have a digital release and stream on Disney + Hotstar. Ever since this announcement, the fans of Khiladi Kumar have been eagerly waiting to catch every little update.

On Monday, Laxmmi Bomb made its way to top trends after it was suggested that the film has been pulled off Disney + Hotstar. Instead, the makers are now figuring out a way to ensure a theatrical release. Some even speculated that Laxmmi Bomb was slated to release on Disney + Hotstar on September 9, which happens to be Akshay Kumar’s birthday, but since the cast and crew of the film continue to remain silent, the release might be not be happening anytime soon. Another section of fans believe that Laxmmi Bomb is rather gearing up for a Diwali release in November.

Ending confusion over the entire matter, a source close to the film unit said that Laxmmi Bomb is not being pulled out of Disney + Hotstar. These are fake stories with no meaning. The streaming platform is definitely going ahead with its plan to release Laxmmi Bomb. Moreover, the film was never meant to release on Akshay’s birthday. The release date is not yet finalised yet but the makers are eyeing a November release.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb stars Kiara Advani alongside Akshay Kumar and is touted as the Hindi remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Along with Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in upcoming films like Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom and Raksha Bandhan.