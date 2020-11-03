Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show KBC has found itself at the centre of controversy over a question on hindu scriptures. Maharashtra BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar has filed a police complaint against the makers as well as the megastar for hurting religious sentiments.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar has filed a police complaint against Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 12” accusing them of hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. “There was an attempt to hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and create discord between Hindus,” Pawar tweeted on Tuesday, posting a copy of his two-page complaint.

Pawar, in his complaint filed with Latur Police, sought actions against Bachchan and Sony Entertainment Television over a question asked during Friday’s Karamveer special episode.

According to the police complaint, a question was asked during the episode “On December 25, 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his followers burned copies of which scripture?” and among the options for answer were Vishnu Purana, Bhagavad Gita, Rigved and Manusmriti.

The complaint said all the options are Hindu manuscripts and that this was intentionally done as part of a larger conspiracy. “If their intentions were in right place, they would have mentioned names of various religious manuscripts and not only Hindu manuscripts,” Pawar said in his complaint.

