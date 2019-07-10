RRR: RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani is one of the biggest projects of 2020. According to the latest reports, Ajay Devgn will play Ram Charan's father in RRR and his role is more like an extended cameo. The actor has started shooting for the film in Hyderabad's Ramoji Filmcity.

One of the most anticipated films of 2020, SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is making all the right buzz ever since the film has been announced. With an ensemble cast of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani, RRR is a fictional story revolving around Indian freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While it has been revealed that Ram Charan and Jr NTR will play the two freedom fighters, the character details of Ajay Devgn are also out.

Speaking about Ajay Devgn’s role, a source close to a news portal said that the actor will be essaying the role of Ram Charan’s on-screen father. He has started shooting for the film in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Filmcity. It is reported that Ajay Devgn’s presence in the film will be like an extended cameo and he will appear in the second half of the film.

The source also revealed Ajay was initially hesitant to play the part as it is not very long. However, he got excited about the film after SS Rajamouli gave him a narration and things worked out eventually. Along with Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt is also expected to join the team of RRR soon. Sharing further insights, the source said that Alia will shoot with Ram Charan in Ahmedabad and Pune in the coming months. The actor will be seen donning the look a young girl from early 1990s.

Directed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by D V V Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments, RRR, which is slated to release in about 10 languages, will hit the silver screens on July 30, 2020. The film is being made on a massive budget of Rs 350-400 crore.

