Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli recently revealed in a press meeting that his upcoming film RRR, which is said to be the follow-up to the hit film Baahubali 2 will hit the silver screens on July 30, 2020. He further revealed that Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will play important roles in the film.

Finally, Baahubali director S. S. Rajamouli is all set for his next film RRR. The film is said to be a followup of the blockbuster film Baahubali 2 and is among the highly anticipated films of the year. Reports reveal that the shoot of the movie is in progress with the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. A lot of speculations have been there regarding the female lead role. Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra were in options and finally, the makers of the film have released an official announcement revealing the female lead to be played by Alia Bhatt. A few minutes back, the filmmakers revealed at a press meeting and also uploaded poster on social media of Alia Bhatt wishing her birthday in advance. Not only this, but the filmmakers also revealed that Ajay Devgn will also play an important role and posted a poster on Twitter.

The association of Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli is not new, earlier to this both Ajay and Kajol had done the narration for his film Makkhi when it released in Hindi. Not only the posters, the makers also unveiled the story of the film. The film narrates the story of two freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The title–RRR is common for all the languages. However, it will have different abbreviations in different languages and none of them will be revealed for a while. The film will be produced by DVV Danayya and will hit the silver screens on July 30, 2020. The makers also unveiled the first look from the film and fans can’t keep calm after watching it. RRR is a pure fiction that has been drafted on the idea of them meeting each other in Delhi and later becoming friends during their away time. Set in the 1920s, the film will have a British regime including then culture and lifestyle. It is a pan Indian story painted on a large canvas.

