RRR: After winning hearts in Abhishek Varman's film Kalank, Alia Bhatt is all set to feature in SS Rajamouli's film RRR. It is an action drama film which also features N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in lead roles. Recently, the actor revealed an interesting fact about the film. Have a look at the post–

RRR: Alia Bhatt is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her phenomenal acting skills and versatile roles. The hottie did her debut with the film Student Of The Year in the year 2012 and since then the actor has left no stone unturned to prove herself well on-screens. After conquering the hearts with the films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy and Kalank, the actor is all set to enter Tollywood industry.

Alia Bhatt will soon feature in Telugu action drama film RRR and will share the screens with N T Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan. Talking about the film, it is a story of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought against Nizam of Hyderbad and British rule. Recently, the actor revealed an interesting aspect of the film on her social media.

She revealed that the film is about a friendship tale. In the film, Alia Bhatt will play the role of Sita. Meanwhile, Bollywood action king Ajay Devgn will also appear in the film.

Take a look at the post–

In an interview, she revealed that she never wants to change as a person. She further said that there are people in her life like her father and Karan Johar who keeps on telling her to stay grounded always. On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 with stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Further, the actor is also gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

After Inshallah, Alia Bhatt will further shoot for Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra and will share the screens with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. It is a superhero film, which will also feature Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Chetna Pande in supporting roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App