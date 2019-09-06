RRR: After films like Raazi and Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt is all set for her south cinema debut in SS Rajamouli's film RRR. Recently, in an interview, the actor revealed that she wants to perform her best in the film.

RRR: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is among the most talented stars who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her versatility and talent. Rather it is playing playful roles in 2 States, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dear Zindagi to serious roles in Raazi, Udta Punjab and Highway, Alia Bhatt is an allrounder and proves herself every time she appears on-screens. After conquering hearts in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has recently bagged a role in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR opposite Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao.

Recently, while giving an interview, the actor revealed that she is much excited to work with Rajamouli as she is a big fan of the director even before Baahubali appeared and this will serve as her debut in south Indian cinemas. Moreover, the actor also opened up about how she bagged her role. She said that she met Rajamouli at the airport where she expressed herself and said that she wanted to work with him.

Alia also revealed that she has started preparing for the film and is not taking anything for granted. She has also started learning Telugu and also revealed that she is also trying to understand each of her dialogue so that she can do justice with her role. She added that not every time, anyone gets a chance to work with great people like Rajamouli.

Currently, the team is busy shooting for the schedule in the USA. RRR is a period-drama film which also features Ajay Devgn in lead roles. It seems that Alia Bhatt is quite excited for her character Sita. Talking about the film, it is a fictional story based on India’s freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who fought a battle against British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. On the work front, Alia Bhatt has just finished shooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s film Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Alia Bhatt will also be seen with beau Ranbir Kapoor in their film–Brahmastra. It is a first planned trilogy that also features Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App