Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn's upcoming movie RRR is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and there will be a British actress starring in the movie as well.

Alia Bhatt’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see her paired opposite Telugu superstar Ram Charan in Baahubali fame director S S Rajamouli’s upcoming movie which is tentatively titled RRR. Although Alia will have a special appearance in the movie with just a few scenes, fans are very excited to see her sharing the screen space with the South star.

Now the latest report related to the film has surfaced online which says that there will be a third angle in the film of a woman with whom Ram Charan falls in love with. Also, filmmaker Rajamouli has cast a British actress for this role as according to the script, the character of Ram Charan falls in love with a firangi (foreigner).

It will be interesting to see which British actress is cast along with Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan in this much-awaited movie. Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the movie in a special role. It will be a complete treat to watch Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Jr NTR together on the silver screen.

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer movie Kalank, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture Brahmastra co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

She will also be seen in Sadak 2 which is being helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. RRR, starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn is being helmed by S. S. Rajamouli and is being backed by D V V Danayya.

It is Rajamouli’s first venture after the phenomenal success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. RRR is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will be the first time when we see Alia Bhatt in a Telugu movie.

