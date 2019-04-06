RRR: British actor Daisy Edgar Jones is no longer a part of SS Rajamouli's ambitious project RRR. In the film, Daisy was paired opposite Jr NTR. The makers of the film confirmed Daisy's exit on the official Twitter account of RRR, Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, RRR will release on July 30, 2020.

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s film RRR is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, the film boasts of all the elements of a potential blockbuster. After lead actor Ram Charan’s led injury, the team of RRR has suffered another setback. British actor Daisy Edgar- Jones, who was paired opposite Jr NTR, is no longer a part of the film. The official Twitter handle of RRR tweeted that Daisy is not a part of the film anymore due to unavoidable circumstances. However, they hope she has a brilliant future ahead of her.

While the makers did not divulge details about Daisy’s exit from the film, the British actor shared a clarification note on her Instagram account. In the post, Daisy said that she is unable to be a part of the film due to family circumstances. Praising the script of the film and her character, Daisy added that she extends a warm welcome to whoever will fill her shoes and wish the team all the best.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, @DaisyEdgarJones is no longer a part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future. #RRR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 5, 2019

RRR was touted as Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Tollywood debut. Before this, she has featured in shows like Outnumbered and Silent Witness. She rose to fame with her character named Olivia in comedy series Cold Feet. Before Daisy’s exit, Ram Charan suffered a leg injury while gyming in Pune and the makers decided to stall the shooting in Pune.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli tweeted last week that the team has completed a schedule in Gujarat on time and revealed that he is heading back home for Ugadi. SS Rajamouli’s previous releases Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion were blockbuster hits and took the box office by storm. RRR is a film based on the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2020.

Inspite of the set back, we were able to finish the #RRR Gujarat schedule in time… Thanking the people of Dharmaj and Siddhpur for the cooperation and hospitality..

Home for Ugadi… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 6, 2019

