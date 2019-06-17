RRR: SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR is among the most-anticipated films which star Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Recently, reports revealed that the makers will release the first look of the lead stars this Independence Day. The period drama film will release on July 30, 2020.

First look of Ram Charan, Jr NTR from SS Rajamouli's film to be out on this date

RRR: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently gearing up for his upcoming film RRR also called as Ragupati Raghava Rajaram. The film is among the highly anticipated films of the year 2020. The film has been receiving positive responses since its announcement and fans are much-excited for the film. The shoot of the film started earlier but it got delayed due to lead actor Ram Charan’s injury while workout.

Recently, the reports revealed that the first look of the lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan from the film will be out on Independence Day. The makers of the film are currently planning to tease the fans by releasing the first look of the actors, a year before the film’s release. However, no official announcement regarding the same is made by the makers.

It seems that this Independence day will be a pack of entertainment as Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho will also release on that day. Talking about the film, RRR is among the big-rated films which also features Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Ajay will play a negative role, meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will romance with Ram Charan in the film. Currently, the makers of the film are searching for a female actor opposite Jr NTR in the film.

RRR will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and with some more Indian languages. The film will hit the silver screens on July 30, 2020. RRR is a period drama film which is directed by S.S Rajamouli and is produced by D V V Danayya.

Expansions for #RRR kept pouring in from all sides in all languages, since the day we asked you to come up with the Title. Some are powerful. Some are intense. Some are thoughtful. We loved some of them! Keep sending them in. Who knows, your title could be the actual #RRRTitle! pic.twitter.com/wEysmEKoqs — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 1, 2019

