Gully Boy actor Alia Bhatt is among the most popular ladies of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with her versatile roles. Some days back, makers of RRR made an official announcement regarding the star cast of the film. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were finalised for the movie. As per reports, Alia Bhatt will play a role opposite Ram Charan in the film. The director of the film, Rajamouli revealed in the press conference that Alia will play the role of Sita in the film. He also revealed that Alia will appear in the film at a very crucial time and it is the actor’s role that will bring interest in the storyline. It is said that Alia will join the team and will start the shoot of the film by the month end.

Moreover, Ajay Devgn will play the role of a North Indian freedom fighter and will be cited in flashbacks scenes. Like his every film, Ajay will again be seen doing a powerful role in this film. The film is based on the stories of freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who started the fight against Nizam of Hyderabad and British Raj. The budget of the film is estimated to be Rs 300 crore. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film also features N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan in lead roles. Further, the makers have decided to complete the shooting of the film by the year-end and will release the film during Eid 2020. The film will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil languages and will showcase the lead characters in never-seen-before look. Not just this, Alia Bhatt has a hand full of movies like Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and Karan Johar’s Takht for the current year.

Talking about the filmmaker SS Rajamouli, he is one of the most sought directors of the industry and has invested a lot of efforts and time while building the empire of Baahubali. Now he is planning to repeat the same thing with RRR. The hard worker spent one and a half years in the pre-production stage of Baahubali and gave a whole year just to make the project RRR.

