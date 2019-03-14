RRR Press Meet: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's upcoming film RRR, which is all set to be directed by Babubali helmer SS Rajamouli is all set to release worldwide on July 30, 2020. According to reports, Bollywood biggies Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan have been roped in for the lead roles in the movie.

RRR Press Meet: SS Rajamouli is all set to direct his next film RRR, which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s in the list of actors. According to the latest reports, the release date of the upcoming blockbuster film has been announced in the RRR Press Meet today. In the meet, the director of the flick, SS Rajamouli has officially announced that the film will hit the theatres worldwide July 30, 2020.

Moreover, it has been reported that the film also set to have Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in key roles. Rajamouli said that the film will be released worldwide in four different languages, that are as follows – Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The director has also revealed that people are also demanding for the film’s release in other languages and that the unit of the film is planning to release the film in all the Indian languages, which means that the film will be made for pan India.

The director has also revealed that the entire story is set in the pre-independence era. Talking about the reason for signing up for the film, Jr NTR said that he has accepted the offer only because of SS Rajamouli. He further added that it is the confidence that they both have in themselves. He said, “It is the mix”.

