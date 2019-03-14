RRR Movie Press Meet: Director SS Rajamouli has confirmed in the RRR Press meet today that Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been roped in for his upcoming film RRR which also stars South superstar JR NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role. According to the latest updates, the director said that Alia Bhatt will share screen space with Ram Charan in RRR. The film is going to be directed by Bahubali director SS Rajamouli, who had broken all records in the Box Office Collection of all Indian films.

Apart from Alia Bhatt Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan will also be seen in the film. As we all know that SS Rajamouli’s magnanimous films – Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion has left us spellbound with the superhit plot, this upcoming film of the director seems to be no lesser than SS Rajamouli’s previous’.

Talking about the film’s pre-production RRR’s director Rajamouli said that the upcoming film will be for pan India and it is a large scale flick like his previous film Baahubali. The director also disclosed that decisions on the storyline, character build up and audience interest in the film are yet to be finalised. He also said that as a filmmaker, he enjoys fantasy flicks and he believes delivering films that can make the audience forget about their daily life.

